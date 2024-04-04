Keira Walsh Leah Williamson England Women 2023Getty
Soham Mukherjee

‘A massive boost’ - Lionesses star Keira Walsh buzzing to have ‘best friend’ Leah Williamson back in England set-up after lengthy absence through injury

Leah WilliamsonKeira WalshEnglandWomen's footballEuropean Championship

Keira Walsh says it is a "massive boost" to have "best friend" Leah Williamson back with England after her year away from the squad through injury.

  • Williamson recalled to Lionesses squad by Wiegman
  • Walsh can't wait to reunite with her on the pitch
  • England set to play Euro 2025 qualifying matches

