Lionesses set to feature heavily in New Year's Honours List as King hands out gongs
England’s women’s national team are expected to feature prominently in the upcoming New Year’s Honours List, as per The Sun, following their European Championship success earlier this year. The Lionesses clinched the Euros after a tense final against Spain that was decided by a penalty shoot-out, capping a tournament that further cemented their status at the top of the international game.
The shoot-out victory was defined by moments of individual brilliance and collective composure, with England holding their nerve after extra time failed to separate the sides. The triumph marked a second consecutive European title under the same management, a rare feat that elevated the squad into unprecedented territory in the history of English football.
In recognition of that achievement, a number of players and staff are now expected to receive national honours. While the government does not formally confirm honours before publication, widespread reports indicate that the Lionesses’ contribution to sport and national pride will be strongly reflected when the list is announced.
The Lionesses have become sporting benchmark...
The expected honours represent more than individual rewards for a successful tournament. They underline how the Lionesses have transformed the landscape of women’s football in England, both in terms of results and cultural impact. Back-to-back European titles have positioned the team as a benchmark for excellence and consistency on the international stage.
Such recognition also reflects the growing institutional importance of women’s football. Honours bestowed by the King would place the Lionesses alongside some of the most influential figures in British sport and public life.
The scale of the anticipated haul is particularly notable, with multiple squad members are expected to be recognised simultaneously, a scenario rarely seen in football honours lists and one that highlights the collective nature of England’s success rather than focusing solely on a single star or moment.
Chloe Kelly likely to be awarded an MBE — honours for others
Among those expected to receive honours is Chloe Kelly, whose decisive penalty in the final made her one of the defining figures of the tournament. Her composure under pressure has become an enduring image of England’s Euros campaign, and she is widely tipped to be awarded an MBE.
Hannah Hampton is also expected to be recognised, having played a crucial role in the shoot-out victory with a series of vital saves. Her performances throughout the tournament reinforced her reputation as a reliable presence in high-stakes moments.
Other squad members reportedly in line for honours include attackers Alessia Russo and Michelle Agyemang, as well as defenders and wide players Jess Carter and Lauren James. Captain Leah Williamson, who already holds an OBE, is also expected to feature in the list, given her leadership role across multiple major tournaments.
Sarina Wiegman in line for Honorary Damehood
Attention will also turn to England’s head coach, Sarina Wiegman, who is reportedly in line to receive an Honorary Damehood. Such an award is rare and reserved for non-British citizens who have made an exceptional contribution to the nation, underlining the scale of her impact since taking charge of the Lionesses.
Under Wiegman’s stewardship, England have become back-to-back European champions and a dominant force in the women’s game. Her influence has extended beyond tactics and results, shaping a winning culture that has carried the team through multiple high-pressure tournaments.
