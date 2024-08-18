Chloe Kelly splitGetty Images & Instagram
Lionesses and Man City star Chloe Kelly posts cute birthday pictures as beloved dog Otis turns four

Chloe KellyManchester City WomenEnglandWSLWomen's football

Manchester City star Chloe Kelly posted a photo of her beloved dog Otis turning four with a special birthday cake.

  • Lionesses ace Kelly enjoying summer break
  • Posts photo of dog Otis turning four
  • New WSL season nears for Man City ace
