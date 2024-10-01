Leah Williamson Lotte Wubben-Moy Arsenal Women split 2024-25Getty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

'It gives you the belief' - Lionesses stars Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy 'inspiring' Arsenal's academy products as another homegrown star signs first pro deal

L. WilliamsonL. Wubben-MoyArsenal WomenWSLChampions LeagueWomen's football

One of Arsenal's most exciting talents has opened up on the influence of Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy after signing a first professional deal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Another talented Arsenal centre-back signs pro deal
  • Follows in footsteps of Williamson and Wubben-Moy
  • Opens up on influence of the Lionesses duo
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below