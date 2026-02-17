Getty Images/GOAL
Lionesses boosted by returns of Leah Williamson, Lauren James & Hannah Hampton but injuries rule key duo out of England's first 2027 World Cup qualifiers
Wiegman was expected to name a much-changed England squad on Tuesday morning, simply because of how many key names missed out on the Lionesses' final camp of 2025 and also because of some of the injuries that have occurred to important players since. It means Hampton, Williamson, Greenwood and James all return, as does Jess Carter, who was granted a break from international duty at the end of last year following an extremely demanding 2025 for club and country. Carter plays in the United States for Gotham, where the NWSL season returns from March to November.
Neither Williamson nor James has pulled on England colours since the Euros and Wiegman will be delighted to have their quality back in the squad as competitive action begins again, not to mention Williamson's leadership as captain of this team.
Not all good news: Lionesses still missing big names as World Cup qualifying begins
But it's not all good news for England. Toone is unavailable due to a hip issue that is likely to keep her out until late March, while Mead recently suffered a hairline fracture in her shin. Their absences deplete the attacking department ahead of a pair of fixtures that are likely to require a lot from the forward line. The Lionesses take on Ukraine and Iceland in the first week of March, with both opponents likely to sit back and put the impetus on the European champions to break them down.
At the back, meanwhile, left-back Niamh Charles is currently sidelined so cannot be involved, which is a further concern when coupled with Taylor Hinds' recent injury. The Arsenal defender is included in this England squad but has not played since late January. She has one more chance to get on the pitch for her club before this international break, against Bristol City in the FA Cup this weekend. It's no surprise that Wiegman has looked further afield for full-back options, then, choosing to hand a first Lionesses call-up to Poppy Pattinson as a result. The London City Lionesses defender has represented England at youth level all the way up to the Under-23s and could now get a chance on the senior stage. She is chosen ahead of Anouk Denton, who was involved in both England camps after Euro 2025.
Missy Bo Kearns is out injured and her absence depletes the midfield options, but Aston Villa team-mate Lucia Kendall made her return to action at the weekend so is able to be included.
England Lionesses first squad of 2026 in full
Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride), Ellie Roebuck (Aston Villa)
Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham), Grace Fisk (Liverpool), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Poppy Pattinson (London City Lionesses), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Grace Clinton (Manchester City), Lucia Kendall (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)
Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Freya Godfrey (London City Lionesses), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Jess Park (Manchester United), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
More change: Wiegman also opts for notable switch in Lionesses' goalkeeper unit
There is also a noteworthy change in the goalkeeping department. As well as Hampton's return, Ellie Roebuck is back in the squad, having been called up as an injury replacement to Khiara Keating for England's final camp of 2025. Roebuck has 11 caps for her country, making her the most experienced goalkeeper bar Hampton that Wiegman can call upon, in terms of appearances, but she has struggled for game time in recent years, not least because she suffered a type of stroke during the 2023-24 season which required careful recovery.
However, Roebuck has recently had a run of games for Aston Villa, who she signed for in the summer, and is now in the Lionesses squad from the start, displacing Keating, who has only played once for Man City since making her senior England debut against Brazil in October. The 21-year-old is expected to get more game time in the coming weeks as Ayaka Yamashita, City's No.1, will be heading off to the Asian Cup with Japan soon. For now, though, Keating will not be involved with Wiegman's side.
England take on Ukraine in Turkey on March 3, before Iceland are welcomed to Nottingham Forest's City Ground on March 7. The Lionesses are in a World Cup qualifying group with Spain and only the table-toppers will secure an automatic berth through to the tournament in Brazil. It's vital the European champions get off to a good start, then, and avoid any slip-ups.
