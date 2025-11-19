Lionesses star Lauren James in contention to start Chelsea's Women's Champions League tie with Barcelona but Sam Kerr ruled out of huge clash

James suffered the setback during the Euro 2025 final victory over Spain, ruling her out for four months. Since September, she has made two encouraging substitute appearances but has yet to start a fixture under Sonia Bompastor. She was also left out of Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the upcoming international window, a decision Bompastor insists was mutual and made entirely in the player’s best interests. Both managers agreed that while James is progressing well, her rehabilitation requires careful management.

"We had a really good conversation with Sarina and the staff, we just felt maybe it was not the right timing, or the call up was coming a little bit soon for LJ. She is still in the process of getting fully fit. I think it was a good decision," Bompastor said. "She's available to start the game against Barcelona, probably not fully fit to play 90 minutes, but yeah, she's in a good place to start."

Whereas, Wiegman said: "Of course she's moving forward well, which is really good and really nice, but it's too early. She just needs a little more time to get back to full fitness and to be ready to take on extra loading. I would hope, of course, that we could have made that decision [to select her] but I don't want to take any risks in that."