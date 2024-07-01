Lionesses suffer double injury blow! Mary Earps update as Chelsea star Lauren James & Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy pull out of England squad for Ireland & Sweden Euro 2025 qualifiers
Lauren James and Lotte Wubben-Moy have withdrawn from the Lionesses' squad to face Ireland and Sweden this month due to injury.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- James and Wubben-Moy out of July camp
- Earps and Charles do boost England squad
- Lionesses face Ireland and Sweden this month