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Lionesses boost! Sarina Wiegman signs new long-term England contract extension until 2029
Wiegman commits long-term future
Wiegman has extended her contract with England's women's team through to 2029. Her previous deal was set to expire after the 2027 World Cup, but the extension commits her to the role beyond the 2029 European Championship.
The decision comes as a major boost and relief to the FA. Wiegman had recently sidestepped queries regarding her long-term plans before England's playoff matches against Greece, but full clarity has now been provided.
Assistant coaches Janneke Bijl and Arvid Smit, along with goalkeeper coach Darren Ward, have also extended their contracts until 2029. The entire technical staff will remain together for the next major tournament cycle.
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'Cannot think of a better job'
Wiegman expressed her delight at continuing her journey, citing her passion for the role and the ongoing support from the organisation. She remains determined to push the squad to further achievements.
"I am so happy to be able to carry on with this squad and cannot think of a better job in football," Wiegman stated. "I am honoured by their trust, which I never take for granted and want to keep this great partnership going."
FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham praised Wiegman's impact on the national setup, saying: "Sarina is an incredible coach, with an unparalleled record in major tournaments and I am so happy to continue to work with her for the next EURO cycle."
An unmatched record
Wiegman started working for the FA in September 2021, having previously led the Netherlands to the Euro 2017 title and the 2019 World Cup final. Her individual excellence has seen her win the Best FIFA Women's Coach award five times.
Her tenure with England has yielded remarkable silverware and unprecedented consistency. Under her guidance, the squad won the European Championships in 2022 and successfully retained the title in 2025 by defeating Spain on penalties in the final. She also led Lionesses to the 2023 World Cup final, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Spain.
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Chasing World Cup spot
Wiegman's immediate priority remains securing qualification for the upcoming World Cup in Brazil. England face a crucial playoff tie against Ukraine to book their spot at the tournament.
Looking further ahead, Wiegman could also take charge of the Great Britain team if they qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Her long-term deal ensures total stability across all upcoming international campaigns.
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