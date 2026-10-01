Lionel Scaloni demands passing identity continuity following 4-0 victory over Bolivia

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni expressed satisfaction with his team's performance after securing a 4-0 friendly win over Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Scaloni highlighted that despite introducing several squad changes, the team maintained its core possession principles.

Goals from Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz, Cristian Romero, and Jose Lopez capped off a fluid attacking display.

Scaloni insisted that maintaining tactical identity remains essential regardless of player rotation.