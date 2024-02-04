This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Lionel Messi takes over Hong Kong! Traditional sailing boat featuring legendary Argentine's face spotted in Victoria Harbour as adoring fans go wild for David Beckham and boy band Mirror at sold-out pre-season friendly

Lionel Messi took over Hong Kong in the build-up to their friendly in the country, with fans going wild for the Argentine and David Beckham.

  • Messi did not play against Hong Kong
  • Huge promotional push by adidas
  • Beckham also worshipped by fans

