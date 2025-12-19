Getty Images
Lionel Messi saga 'has made me sad' says Joan Laporta as Barcelona president tells club legend 'hopefully we meet again'
Messi left Barcelona in 2021 and is now in MLS with Inter Miami
Messi was forced to sever career-long ties with the Blaugrana once it became apparent that the funds were not available for a contract extension to be agreed. Once he hit free agency, the decision was taken to join close friend Neymar and France international superstar Kylian Mbappe at PSG.
Two years were spent at Parc des Princes before chasing the American dream with Inter Miami. More success has been savoured there, with Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and a historic MLS Cup win being savoured - while also claiming back-to-back MVP awards.
Messi has committed to a new three-year contract in the United States, taking him through 2028, which appears to rule out any return to Catalunya in a playing capacity. He will, however, always be welcome back at Camp Nou.
- Getty Images
Messi immortalised: Barca still planning exhibition and statue
Laporta told La2CAT that he regrets how Messi left, but added: "I am a Barca fan and above all else is the institution." He admitted to only speaking with the eight-time Ballon d’Or once in the last four years, adding: "We called each other on his birthday when he left. Alejandro (Echevarria) put us in touch. It was an affectionate conversation, although it has had no consequences and the subject has left me sad."
Messi recently returned to Barcelona for a secret tour of the newly renovated Camp Nou. It has been suggested for some time that a friendly game will be arranged that allows him to grace the field at that iconic venue one final time.
Laporta, who has also spoken of a statue being erected that will immortalise Messi, added of a prodigal son retracing steps to his spiritual sporting home: "[He came] with some friends from the national team and Pepe Costa, they saw the light here, they decided to come, the head of security called the stadium coordinator and they entered the stadium.
"In 125 years of the club’s history, Messi’s moment is one of the most glorious, if not the most glorious, he must have recognition. He is someone linked to Barca who has more projection, he has given a lot to Barca and Barca a lot to him. Hopefully we will meet again. It depends on the other party, I am willing to fix anything... with a tribute, a statue."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Presidential candidate reveals how much Messi return would be worth
With Laporta preparing for presidential elections in Barcelona, once of his rival candidates - economist Marc Ciria - has told Cadena SER of future plans where Messi is concerned: "This isn’t a plan for tributes or statues; it’s a strategic plan for a strategic partner. If we leave Barcelona,
Leo Messi is still the most highly regarded athlete in the world. He wants to return home, so let’s do it and implement a strategic plan that clearly benefits Barca as well."
He added, with it being claimed that just one season of Messi at Camp Nou would generate €200 million (£175m/$234m) for the club: "I speak of Messi as indispensable in the sense that he is structural if we want Barca to maintain its membership ownership because the increase in revenue that this agreement would provide is essential. An agreement with Messi is almost vital for Barca."
- Getty
Inter Miami and World Cup: Messi's immediate focus
Messi has offered no indication that he is planning to rejoin the playing ranks at Barcelona, outside of a potential non-competitive fixture, but has stated how he and wife Antonela want to relocate their family to Catalunya again once his playing days are over.
For now, he is fully focused on events in South Florida - with Luis Suarez agreeing to stay on for another year at Inter Miami, while Neymar may yet reform Barcelona’s fabled ‘MSN’ strike force. Messi is also expected to form part of Argentina’s World Cup title defence in 2026.
Advertisement