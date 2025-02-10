Lionel Messi's personal bodyguard issues strong statement against stadium security staff following repeated pitch invasions
Yassine Cheuko, who acts as full time security for the Ballon d'Or winner, took to social media to criticize stadium staff for their poor work
- Messi's bodyguard took to Instagram to call for enhanced stadium security
- Claimed that security staff 'are not fully focused on their duties'
- Has repeatedly tracked down pitch invaders during Inter Miami preseason tour