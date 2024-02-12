‘Lionel Messi at the Olympics would be a dream’ – Thiago Almada prepared to hand captain’s armband to Inter Miami superstar if he joins Paris 2024 gold medal bid

Lionel Messi has been offered Argentina’s captaincy at the 2024 Olympics, with Thiago Almada saying it would be “a dream” to have the GOAT on board.

  • All-time great tasted victory back in 2008
  • Could return to French capital as overage player
  • Is also committed to Copa America event

