Lionel Messi mania! Inter Miami’s value reaches staggering $1 billion mark following Argentina star’s arrival - placing them third in MLS rankings

Lionel Messi mania! Inter Miami's value reaches staggering $1 billion mark following Argentina star's arrival - placing them third in MLS rankingsChris BurtonGettyLionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFLos Angeles FCLionel Messi mania at Inter Miami remains in full swing, with the MLS franchise now said to be valued at $1 billion (£787m).Argentine icon moved to the States in 2023Made an immediate impact on & off the pitchOnly four MLS teams in the $1 billion club