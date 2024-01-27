Brutal blow for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami! USMNT starlet Benjamin Cremaschi ruled out for 'two to three months' after undergoing sports hernia surgery

Jacob Schneider
Benjamin Cremaschi Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2023Getty Images
Major League SoccerInter Miami CFLionel MessiBenjamin Cremaschi

Inter Miami's 18-year-old teenage starlet Benja Cremaschi has been ruled out for "two-to-three" months.

  • Creamschi undergoes sports hernia surgery
  • Ruled out for 2-3 months
  • News is big blow for Tata Martino's side

