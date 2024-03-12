Lionel Messi is back on the grass! Inter Miami superstar returns to training after MLS rest as Tata Martino's side gear up for CONCACAF Champions Cup showdown with Nashville
Inter Miami have been handed a major boost ahead of their CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Nashville, with Lionel Messi returning to training.
- Messi starred in first leg against Nashville
- But was rested in Miami's last MLS clash
- Returns to training ahead of CCC second leg