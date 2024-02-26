Lionel Messi is seeing stars! Inter Miami vs La Galaxy draws record crowd and brings out celebrities Halle Berry, Hillary Duff, rapper Lil Wayne and USWNT legends Christen Press and Tobin Heath
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy Sunday evening brought out all the celebrities - and a record crowd!
- Inter Miami and LA Galaxy tie 1-1
- Match draws record crowd in Los Angeles
- Celebrities and stars come out to watch