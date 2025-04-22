Is Lionel Messi injured again? Javier Mascherano responds to claim Inter Miami talisman 'didn't look right' in MLS win over the Columbus Crew from ex-USMNT star Taylor Twellman
Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has responded to claims from ex-USMNT star Taylor Twellman that Lionel Messi is nursing another injury.
- Argentine played 90 minutes against the Crew
- Claims that he limped from the field afterwards
- Mascherano unaware of any fitness issues