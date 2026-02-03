Lionel Messi 'gives green light' for sensational transfer with 'no away games' as Inter Miami star's MLS worry revealed ahead of World Cup

While Messi is only looking to figure in home games for Gala, if there is any truth to Tuzeman’s claims, it is noted that he could figure in the Turkish Cup final if Okan Buruk’s team were to make it to that showpiece event.

Messi has previously spoken of not wanting to be a “burden” to Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, as the new MLS season will not get underway until the spring and he may not be tested as much as he would like before forming part of a global title defence.

He has been urged to explore options outside of the United States, with Terry Phelan - who spent time in America with Charleston Battery during his playing days - telling GOAL recently: “Are we looking at Messi looking at the World Cup and going ‘I need to play in a better competition because I need to be in form for the World Cup next year?’ Saudi Arabia? He doesn’t need the money to go and play there. We know the Saudi teams did well [at the Club World Cup], they beat Manchester City, won one or two games, but that’s not the be all and end all.

“With Messi, if he really wants to get that appetite, I think he needs to go somewhere that he’s going to get better competition for himself. It’s too easy. You look at his stats, you look at videos, it’s like PlayStation for him at the moment. It’s not healthy.

“He’s gone over there, shirts have been sold, revenue has been built, Miami can go and build a big new stadium. They will always be there or thereabouts, but he has got to think about what he’s going to do with the World Cup if he is going to play with Argentina.”