VIDEO: Lionel Messi shares gigantic cake with adoring fans outside New Jersey hotel at Copa America as Argentina & Inter Miami superstar is serenaded with mass rendition of Happy Birthday
Lionel Messi was serenaded by Argentina fans on Monday as he turned 37, while sharing a massive birthday cake with fans.
- Messi's birthday was on Monday
- Team-mates provided him with special cake
- Shared with fans, who sang happy birthday