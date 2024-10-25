This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Lionel Messi remains 'far above the rest' & 'deserves all the awards' as Jordi Alba tips iconic Inter Miami team-mate to add MLS MVP award to his remarkable trophy collection L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United J. Alba Lionel Messi remains "far above the rest" and "deserves all the awards", with Jordi Alba tipping the Inter Miami superstar to claim MLS MVP honours. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Herons heading into MLS Cup play-offs

Argentine forward continues to star

Argentine forward continues to star