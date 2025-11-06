Lionel Messi expecting 'extraordinary' 2026 World Cup as Inter Miami superstar hints that he will form part of Argentina’s squad in the United States

Messi has been playing cards close to his chest when it comes to potential involvement at that tournament, but he has now spoken of his excitement at seeing the World Cup head to America - where he is currently plying his club trade for MLS side Inter Miami.

Speaking at the American Business Forum in Florida, Messi said: “I have very high expectations that the World Cup is going to be something extraordinary. There are going to be some great matches. Teams from all over the world are coming, and some of them are very big.”

Having previously suggested that he would not make another appearance at FIFA’s flagship event, Messi said after bidding an emotional farewell to Argentina supporters during a qualification clash with Venezuela in September: “I said it at the time. I don't think I'll play in another World Cup. Due to my age, it's logical that I won't make it, but we're there and I'm excited. I'm taking it day by day, feeling the sensations. And what's clear is that today was the last game here.”