Lionel Messi expecting 'extraordinary' 2026 World Cup as Inter Miami superstar hints that he will form part of Argentina’s squad in the United States
Messi's international record: Caps & goals for Argentina
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi helped his country to global glory at Qatar 2022. He completed his medal collection there, with the most prestigious of trophies being hoisted aloft in the Middle East.
Ever since that triumph, speculation has raged regarding how much longer the South American GOAT will make himself available to Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni. Messi has reached 195 international caps, scoring 114 goals along the way.
He is considered to have taken in a final competitive outing on home soil, but is expected to remain in contention for selection through to next summer. That will allow him to lead the Albisceleste into a World Cup title defence as captain of his nation.
World Cup hint? Messi excited about 2026 finals
Messi has been playing cards close to his chest when it comes to potential involvement at that tournament, but he has now spoken of his excitement at seeing the World Cup head to America - where he is currently plying his club trade for MLS side Inter Miami.
Speaking at the American Business Forum in Florida, Messi said: “I have very high expectations that the World Cup is going to be something extraordinary. There are going to be some great matches. Teams from all over the world are coming, and some of them are very big.”
Having previously suggested that he would not make another appearance at FIFA’s flagship event, Messi said after bidding an emotional farewell to Argentina supporters during a qualification clash with Venezuela in September: “I said it at the time. I don't think I'll play in another World Cup. Due to my age, it's logical that I won't make it, but we're there and I'm excited. I'm taking it day by day, feeling the sensations. And what's clear is that today was the last game here.”
Last dance: Messi urged to join Ronaldo at World Cup
Messi has been urged to take in a last dance with eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 finals, with both men entering the latter stages of their record-shattering careers. Cope journalist Tomas Guasch has said: “We were all very calm until Leo Messi appeared, questioning his presence at next year's World Cup. He says it's normal for him not to be there. But if that World Cup had any appeal, it was the final dance between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in what would be one of the most tremendous and grandiose epics in the history of football and world sport. But Leo casts doubt on that.
“I hope he plays in the World Cup even if he's embalmed. Because there are 48 teams playing, hundreds of players, and only Messi is missing? I think it would be a joke for football, and someone should intervene. You can't leave us alone.”
Inter Miami contract: Messi committed through 2028
While international retirement appears to be imminent, Messi has extended his contract at Inter Miami through 2028. He is looking forward to helping the Herons move into a new stadium next year, with Sir David Beckham and Co drawing up ambitious plans for the future.
Messi said of penning a new deal: “The fact of renewing goes hand in hand with how well we are doing, how well the family is doing and being able to continue helping in the growth of the club.”
Messi and his wife Antonela have felt settled in South Florida since moving to the United States in 2023. Inter Miami have savoured Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield triumphs since then, with a crucial playoff decider with Nashville set to be taken in on Saturday as the Herons look to chase down ultimate MLS Cup glory in 2025.
