Lionel Messi salary: How much does Inter Miami star earn per week and annually in MLS?

Everything you need to know about Lionel Messi's salary at Inter Miami

Arguably one of the greatest players ever to grace the sport, Lionel Messi currently plays for MLS side Inter Miami CF.

Messi ended his European career in the summer of 2023, leaving PSG to move to Miami just a few months after winning the World Cup with his national team Argentina.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is enjoying his time in MLS, scoring and assisting for fun.

Understandably, the Barcelona icon is healthily rewarded for his efforts at Miami, but exactly how much does the iconic No.10 earn playing in the USA?

GOAL delved into the numbers with the MLS salary guide and found out!

*Salaries are gross