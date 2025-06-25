Messi birthday Instagram @leomessi
Harry Sherlock

Lionel Messi shows off outrageous giant birthday cake & gets wishes from Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham as Argentine icon celebrates turning 38 with wife Antonela Roccuzzo & family

L. MessiInter Miami CFArgentinaMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi has shown off his outrageous birthday cake on Instagram, after turning 38 and enjoying a party with his family.

  • Messi shows off No.10-themed cake
  • Inter Miami star enjoys time with wife Antonela Roccuzzo
  • His kids also present at party
