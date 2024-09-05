Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or snub is ridiculous - Inter Miami & Argentina magician a clear victim of Golden Ball's European bias after MLS transfer

Father Time may be catching up with the Barcelona legend, but his omission from the 2024 nominees list just doesn't sit right

The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era is officially over. For the first time since 2003, neither man has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or. They have shared 13 Golden Balls between them over the past 16 years, but barring an unlikely turn of events, will probably never be back on football's most prestigious individual stage.

This is the moment most footballing purists have been dreading for some time. Both players have transcended the sport with their unique talent and longevity at the very highest level. What they have achieved may never be matched, which is why a period of mourning is inevitable as Messi and Ronaldo wind down their respective careers.

But in Messi's case, it has come too soon, because the Argentine forward has shown he remains a master of his craft for club and country over the past 12 months. Yes, at the grand old age of 37, he has slowed down a bit, but it is ridiculous that he has not been recognised as one of the 30 best players on the planet.

There is only one explanation: Messi has been penalised for moving to Inter Miami. MLS is considered inferior to Europe's top five leagues, so he no longer figures into the thinking of Ballon d'Or organisers France Football. Messi's powers haven't gone, he's simply a victim of the award's clear European bias, and deserves far better after giving so much to the beautiful game.