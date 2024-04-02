VIDEO: Lionel Messi is back! Inter Miami superstar spotted on training pitch ahead of CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Liga MX side Monterrey as Tata Martino provides fitness update
Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami training as the MLS side are gearing up to face Monterrey on Thursday.
- Messi back in Inter Miami training
- Picked up a hamstring injury during Nashville clash
- Herons take on Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup