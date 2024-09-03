Lionel Messi told Argentina captaincy 'still belongs to him' despite injury woes as Rodrigo De Paul plays down prospect of deputising for Inter Miami star
Lionel Messi has been assured that his status as Argentina captain is under no threat as Rodrigo De Paul stands in for the injured Inter Miami star.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Messi absent from Argentina squad due to injury
- De Paul to be named captain against Chile
- Says armband will go back to Inter Miami hero