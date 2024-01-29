WATCH: Are you watching Lionel Messi? Al-Hilal star Michael Delgado pulls out Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siiuuu' celebration after scoring against Inter Miami

WATCH: Are you watching Lionel Messi? Al-Hilal star Michael Delgado pulls out Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siiuuu' celebration after scoring against Inter MiamiGill ClarkGettyLionel MessiClub FriendliesAl Hilal vs Inter Miami CFAl HilalInter Miami CFMichael Delgado couldn't resist celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo-style after scoring for Al-Hilal during their 4-3 win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.Inter Miami falls to Al-HilalLionel Messi scores for HeronsMichael celebrates in styleGet your MLS Season Pass today!Watch now