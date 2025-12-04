Lionel Messi airs 2026 World Cup ‘hope’ with Argentina but rules out meeting with Spain & Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal in Finalissima

Whether Messi figures or not, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner concedes that Argentina will find it difficult to go back-to-back in the World Cup-winning stakes. He said of that challenge: “I think we have a great group and we're going to try again. After that, small details can leave you out.

“Any national team can complicate things, you hit the post and you're out, or you lose on penalties. Even though we won on penalties, we were superior in the game against the Netherlands and against France, and still ended up going to penalties. We had the beast, [goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez] 'Dibu', who helped us win, but you can also go to penalties and lose.

“It's very difficult to win a World Cup. It's something that is lived differently: as a spectator, as a player, and as a fan. Now, seeing the group, I'm sure they will fight. Winning took a huge weight off our shoulders. Playing without that pressure is a relief, but at the same time it doesn't guarantee anything, because everyone wants to beat the world champion. There are very good national teams -- Spain, France again, England, Brazil, who haven't been champions for a while and want to win again, and also Germany.”

Argentina will discover their 2026 World Cup group stage opponents when that draw takes place on Friday. Messi will be an interested observer there, as he readies himself for an MLS Cup final showdown with Vancouver on Saturday.