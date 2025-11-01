Getty
'I have so much desire to be there' - Lionel Messi lays out exactly what will be required for him to play at the 2026 World Cup with Argentina as question marks remain over Inter Miami superstar's involvement
Speaking in an interview with Fabrizio Romano, Messi expressed his strong desire to go to the US, Canada and Mexico with Argentina next summer, should the circumstances be right for the 38-year-old to star for the 2022 World Cup winners.
Messi continues to shine for his national side, scoring twice in four matches in 2025. Though he announced that September’s 3-0 qualifying victory over Venezuela was to be his final competitive fixture on home soil, he had not publicly confirmed his desire to compete in the World Cup until now.
The Inter Miami star has been in scintillating form in the MLS this season, scoring 39 goals in 44 appearances in 2025 in all competitions. If he continues to play at such a high level for his club, Messi will hope to have a similar impact for Argentina next summer.
Messi has 'so much desire' to play in World Cup
Messi said when asked by Romano about which factors will influence his decision to compete in the World Cup next summer: “Obviously, I have so much desire and excitement to be there, it is obvious, but I want to go there feeling good about myself, so that I can contribute and be important. I think it’s a bit about being physically fit and making sure I can perform at my highest level."
Asked about the possibility of playing World Cup matches in Miami, Messi added: “[The World Cup] is always special, the best, playing with the national team, in official competitions and more so in a World Cup. With everything it means and I think it’s going to be a special World Cup. Because being in the United States, I think that on an organisational level, beyond the fact that there is a very long trip and if I have to go play in Canada or Mexico, different games, the trips will be very long and I think that on an organisational level, it will be something extraordinary.
“But well, as I’m telling you, it would be wonderful to be able to be in another World Cup and defend the last world title that we were lucky enough to win… and to be able to participate in another one."
Messi speaks on new Inter Miami contract and MLS Cup
Elsewhere in the interview, Romano asked Messi about his future at Inter Miami after the Argentine recently committed to a new three-year deal with the MLS outfit.
“The truth is that I’m happy [to sign a new contract] and it was an easy decision. Because we’re doing very well, both in the family, in the day-to-day, in the life we lead and in the club as well, you know? Enjoying myself and feeling good physically and having positive results.
“And the truth is that being able to continue playing here, and continue to help the club grow, after everything that has happened since my arrival, and that of the other team-mates, which was a very big change, is something very nice, so I’m very happy.
“The truth is no, it wasn’t difficult because from what I’m telling you, I’m very happy here, so we hope to continue contributing to this growth, both on and off the field.
“Hopefully we can achieve the image of [Inter Miami with the trophy in the] MLS Cup. Because it would be great for the club to be able to achieve it, because it would help with the entire growth process that the club has undergone in recent years. Winning an important title for the club would be spectacular for the entire locker room. On a personal level, winning another title would be extraordinary. So hopefully we’ll put up a picture like that."
What comes next for Messi?
If Messi's domestic form is to be a key deciding factor on if he does decide to compete in North America next summer, the Argentine will have an important period ahead of him as he attempts to continue his imperious form with Inter Miami.
Messi has made a massive 195 appearances for Argentina, scoring 114 goals, and will hope to see his total number of caps surpass 200 if Scaloni's side go far in the tournament next summer. The 38-year-old's influence remains undeniable, and from these latest words it appears as though the great man is not done on the international stage just yet.
