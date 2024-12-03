Jese Rodriguez wife Nasser Al KhelaifiGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

'I don't know if he liked my wife more than me' - Ex-PSG star accuses Nasser Al-Khelaifi of 'treating players like figurines' in scathing attack on club president

Former PSG striker Jese Rodriguez claims club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi “liked my wife more than me”, with players being treated liked “figurines”.

  • Striker joined Ligue 1 giants in 2016
  • Disappointed with treatment in France
  • Considers Real Madrid to be world's best
