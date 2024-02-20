'Like playing the Euros in Africa!' - Sergino Dest shockingly claims United States hosting 2024 Copa America 'doesn't make sense' as he launches scathing attack on tournament organisers USASergino DestPSV EindhovenCopa AmericaEredivisie

Sergino Dest says the United States hosting Copa America is “like playing the Euros in Africa”, with the USMNT star disappointed with that decision.