Ligue 1 side eyeing January swoop for Illan Meslier after Leeds goalkeeper's clash with under-pressure manager Daniel Farke

Strasbourg have identified Meslier as a prime January target as they look to secure a long-term replacement for Chelsea loanee Mike Penders, who will return to London at the end of the season. The French goalkeeper has not played a single minute under Farke this campaign, falling behind Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow in the pecking order. His exclusion, combined with his contract expiring next summer, has opened the door for foreign clubs to negotiate freely from January.

Reports in France describe Meslier as “having a nightmare” at Leeds following months of being frozen out and no longer viewed as part of Farke’s plans. Strasbourg believe this situation creates an ideal recruitment window, especially as they can offer the 25-year-old immediate first-choice status. Their confidence is supported by the fact that they are targeting him for next summer but are prepared to accelerate talks if a rival club attempts to strike earlier.

Interest in Meslier is growing across Europe, with Inter Milan, AC Milan, Anderlecht and Club Brugge all having monitored his situation in recent weeks. This increasing competition has pushed Strasbourg to act quickly, as they recognise that a club in their position cannot afford to wait until the summer and risk losing him on a free. The French outfit believe their project, combined with guaranteed game time, can convince Meslier to reignite his career in Ligue 1.