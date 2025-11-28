Getty Images Sport
Ligue 1 side eyeing January swoop for Illan Meslier after Leeds goalkeeper's clash with under-pressure manager Daniel Farke
Strasbourg identify Leeds' Meslier as January target
Strasbourg have identified Meslier as a prime January target as they look to secure a long-term replacement for Chelsea loanee Mike Penders, who will return to London at the end of the season. The French goalkeeper has not played a single minute under Farke this campaign, falling behind Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow in the pecking order. His exclusion, combined with his contract expiring next summer, has opened the door for foreign clubs to negotiate freely from January.
Reports in France describe Meslier as “having a nightmare” at Leeds following months of being frozen out and no longer viewed as part of Farke’s plans. Strasbourg believe this situation creates an ideal recruitment window, especially as they can offer the 25-year-old immediate first-choice status. Their confidence is supported by the fact that they are targeting him for next summer but are prepared to accelerate talks if a rival club attempts to strike earlier.
Interest in Meslier is growing across Europe, with Inter Milan, AC Milan, Anderlecht and Club Brugge all having monitored his situation in recent weeks. This increasing competition has pushed Strasbourg to act quickly, as they recognise that a club in their position cannot afford to wait until the summer and risk losing him on a free. The French outfit believe their project, combined with guaranteed game time, can convince Meslier to reignite his career in Ligue 1.
Meslier's rapid fall at Elland Road
Meslier’s rapid fall from being Leeds’ established No.1 to a peripheral figure has been shaped by both performance issues and a managerial shift. He was once a key presence at Elland Road, even winning the Championship Golden Glove and being named in the 2023–24 Team of the Season. However, a series of costly errors last campaign prompted Farke to seek alternatives, eventually leading to the summer arrival of Perri, whose form has kept Meslier out entirely.
Leeds now find themselves in a difficult situation, as allowing Meslier to run down his contract risks losing an asset for nothing next summer. At the same time, his lack of appearances and declining role make it unlikely he would accept a new deal without assurances. This leaves January as a potentially decisive month, either for securing a fee or allowing him to negotiate a pre-contract abroad.
Strasbourg’s interest fits within the broader context of their long-term rebuild under BlueCo ownership, where recruitment has focused heavily on young, high-upside profiles. A goalkeeper entering the prime of his career, with Premier League and Championship experience, aligns perfectly with their strategy. Given that Penders will depart in June, the French club are eager to stabilise the position with a long-term, high-ceiling signing.
Multiple other clubs interested in 'frustrated' Meslier...
Beyond his on-pitch form, Meslier is also understood to be frustrated with his lack of opportunities, particularly after being the club’s No.1 for several years. Reports state he wants to “play football again,” reflecting both the personal and professional toll of spending months on the bench. Strasbourg consider this dissatisfaction an opening, believing they can offer the stability and confidence he has lacked at Leeds.
The competition for Meslier is expected to intensify as multiple clubs explore their goalkeeping options before the summer. Italian sides such as Inter Milan and AC Milan have monitored him due to his contractual situation, while Belgian clubs are also waiting to see whether he becomes accessible on a pre-contract basis. Strasbourg’s advantage lies in offering him an immediate starting role and a clear project, which could appeal as he seeks to revive his career.
Meslier more likely to leave this January than stay
Strasbourg will attempt to open formal talks in January, hoping to secure either a pre-contract agreement or a cut-price winter transfer if Leeds allow him to leave sooner. Leeds must now decide whether to hold Meslier until summer or cash in before his value drops further. With interest growing and his future at Elland Road effectively over, a move appears increasingly inevitable in the coming months.
