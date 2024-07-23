Bordeaux FCGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Former Ligue 1 giants Bordeaux relegated to third tier just one week after breakdown in takeover talks with Liverpool owners FSG

BordeauxLiverpoolLigue 1Premier League

Former Ligue 1 giants Bordeaux have been relegated to the third tier just one week after a breakdown in takeover talks with Liverpool owners FSG.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • FSG held discussions to takeover Bordeaux
  • Pulled out last week after failure to reach agreement
  • French club will now ply their trade in the third-tier
Article continues below