How Liam Rosenior 'showed angry side' as Chelsea manager blasts squad over dropped points after Burnley draw

They have, however, displayed an alarming lack of control across recent outings. Rosenior said in the wake of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley: “What has happened with me is we have set fire to four points from two home games, which anyone watching the game, it's not good enough for a club of this level.

“It's not good enough for me to come and say we were the better team. We need to be the better team in every game. We need to win games of football. And I know what the answer is, and we will address it in the week. There's an inquest after every game, whether we win or lose. But I'm learning about the players.”

He went on to say: “There was a player who…I'm not here to throw players under the bus, I will always protect my players, but I will deal with it in the week. There was a player we assigned that duty who marked the wrong player.”

Having vowed to address issues with those in his camp, the Daily Mail reports that Rosenior’s “angry” side has come out and he “did not react kindly” to seeing individual players fail to deliver on the collective tactical plans that were put in place.