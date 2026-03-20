Liam Rosenior says Mamadou Sarr's PSG mistake will benefit Chelsea defender as coach talks up his potential

Sarr was handed a massive show of faith on Tuesday evening as he made his Champions League debut in the second leg of Chelsea’s round of 16 tie. Starting against the reigning European champions, the Senegal international faced the ultimate test under the Stamford Bridge lights.

The occasion proved difficult for the youngster, whose early lapse in concentration allowed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to open the scoring for PSG, sending the French side on to an 8-2 aggregate win. That strike effectively ended Chelsea's hopes of a European comeback, leaving the defender under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in a season-defining moment.