Liam Rosenior told his Chelsea team sheet was LEAKED hours before PSG Champions League loss as he vows to hunt down culprit

The decision to start Jorgensen proved to be a turning point in the match as the 23-year-old was at the heart of the defensive collapse. With the score level at 2-2, the Danish goalkeeper committed a high-profile error while attempting to play out from the back, allowing Vitinha to lob the ball back into an empty net to restore the Parisian lead. This sparked a flurry of late goals that has left Chelsea's European campaign in tatters.

Despite the costly error, Rosenior steadfastly defended his decision to rotate and shielded the goalkeeper from taking the brunt of the blame, stating: “Players make mistakes. Filip's not the first one to make a mistake. And that's part of football. I make mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes. Sometimes they’re more costly. This is one of those moments. What we have to do for Rob and for Filip and for all of the players is look after each other. This is a big test of our character."