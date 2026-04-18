AFP
Liam Rosenior confident Chelsea can win SIX games in a row to secure return to Champions League
The path to Champions League qualification
Despite sitting four points behind Liverpool in the race for a top-five finish, Rosenior remains adamant that Chelsea can still achieve their primary objective of returning to Europe’s elite competition. The Blues find themselves under significant pressure following a patchy run of form, but the manager believes the quality within the dressing room is sufficient to produce a perfect end to the campaign.
When asked directly if his side could win six games from six, Rosenior was bullish about their prospects. "That’s the great thing about the quality we have in this team – we are capable," Rosenior said. "But to be capable is one thing. To go and produce it is another. Time is running out. We need to make sure we get each performance as perfect as possible in every aspect of the game, and in the knowledge that if we do that, we have the potential to win every game between now and the rest of the season."
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Channelling the spirit of legends
To achieve this ambitious goal, Rosenior has called for a shift in mentality within the dressing room. He highlighted the club's legendary figures, such as John Terry, Frank Lampard, and Didier Drogba, as the blueprints for the attitude required to succeed at Stamford Bridge, urging his current crop of stars to put the collective above individual status. Elaborating on the standards set by past greats, he added: "When you see the lack of ego in this team when it was at its best, with John (Terry), with Frank (Lampard), with Didier (Drogba), they were a team. It wasn’t a team of egos. That was a team of big personalities who fought for the shirt. That’s what we need to show now."
Ignoring the outside noise
Despite the mounting pressure from the supporters and scrutiny over his tactical decisions, Rosenior remains steadfast in his belief in the long-term project at Chelsea. The Englishman, who arrived from Strasbourg in January, insists that he is built to handle the intense expectations that come with the managerial hotseat at one of the world's biggest clubs. Responding to questions about his future and the criticism from the stands, Rosenior stated: "I was questioned after three minutes of joining this club, let alone three months. It’s why I’m here. The noise? If I couldn’t deal with the noise, I wouldn’t be sat in this chair. I’m aware. It’s absolutely fine. I’m confident in our ability as a football club. I’m confident in the project. I’m confident knowing what we want to do in the future. I’m confident in this job."
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Managing fan protests and distractions
The build-up to the Manchester United game has been further complicated by planned protest marches involving Chelsea supporters. While acknowledging the frustrations of the fanbase, Rosenior remains focused on internal matters, drawing on his previous experiences in France to guide his approach to the unrest. "In terms of how it affects me or the team, I have to focus on what I can control. That's all I can do," he explained. "In Strasbourg, we had fan protests, and I understood their point of view and their perspective, and what we wanted to do was show them that we give everything on the pitch for that club."