‘I’m ready’ - Liam Gallagher makes ‘Wonderwall’ World Cup final promise as iconic Oasis anthem becomes soundtrack to the England’s hunt for global glory

The Britpop icon took to social media following England’s dramatic victory over Mexico to praise the team’s efforts. After witnessing the squad being serenaded by fans once again, Gallagher tweeted: "It’s hard work that singing Harry Kane cmon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL." The post immediately drew thousands of interactions from supporters who have embraced the 1995 classic as their tournament anthem.

One opportunistic fan was quick to put the singer on the spot, replying: "[If] we do hit the final you know it's mandatory you fly out there and sing wonderwall live on the pitch." Gallagher, never one to shy away from a grand stage, replied with a clear intent: "We’ll see I’m ready". The promise has added another layer of excitement to a summer that is already reaching fever pitch for Thomas Tuchel’s side.







