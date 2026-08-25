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Liam Delap set for £50m Nottingham Forest transfer as Chelsea continue summer clearout under Xabi Alonso
Forest agree club-record fee for Delap
Nottingham Forest have reached a full agreement to sign Delap from Chelsea in a package worth up to £50m, according to reports from ESPN and The Guardian. Forest will pay an initial £45m alongside £5m in potential add-ons, representing a new club-record signing for the East Midlands side.
Delap emerged as the primary attacking target for Forest manager Oliver Glasner before the summer transfer window closes next Tuesday. The negotiations concluded swiftly after the striker was left out of the matchday squad for the 3-2 victory against Fulham on Monday.
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Struggles in west London lead to exit
Delap arrived at Stamford Bridge from Ipswich Town for £30m last summer, but endured a challenging debut campaign in west London. The striker registered only one Premier League goal during his 28 appearances for the club, while recurring injuries disrupted his momentum.
Alonso has favoured João Pedro and Danny Welbeck as his leading attacking options this term, pushing Delap down the pecking order. After losing the number nine shirt to Pedro, the former Manchester City academy graduate was made available for sale as Chelsea look to streamline their squad before the transfer deadline.
Chelsea accelerate outgoings across the squad
Delap is not the only forward heading for the Stamford Bridge exit this week, with Chelsea also opening talks with Aston Villa regarding the permanent departure of Senegal international Nicolas Jackson, who is valued at £65m.
Villa have earmarked Jackson as a replacement for Ollie Watkins, who is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal. While Villa are seeking a structured payment schedule, Chelsea have ruled out another loan deal for Jackson, having sent him on loan to Bayern Munich last season.
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What comes next for Forest and Delap
Delap is scheduled to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms with Forest before completing his switch to the City Ground. Glasner will hope the striker can make an immediate impact to provide the clinical edge missing in their recent 1-0 defeat to Leeds United. Meanwhile, Chelsea will turn their attention towards finalising Jackson's proposed switch to Villa ahead of deadline day.
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