Liam Delap 'was not happy' after starting Chelsea's Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal as a winger, claims ex-Blues favourite

Gullit felt that playing Delap out wide was an issue as he looked lost in an unfamiliar position. He told Gambling Insider: "Liam Delap was not happy with starting on the right wing against Arsenal. It’s clear that Liam Rosenior played him there so they could launch long balls to him, but he looked totally out of place. I know it was all tactical, but I don’t think Delap looked happy about it at all. If you get the ball into the box, then Delap will do his best to get on the end of it, but when you’re asking him to drop deeper into midfield or out wide, then it’s a different story. It’s a pity that Delap didn’t play closer to Joao Pedro, because the Brazilian looked all on his own up front. I feel like that would have helped both players if they started in attack together.

The Dutchman also felt Chelsea lacked creativity throughout the match, adding: "Chelsea took too long to be brave against Arsenal last night. When Cole Palmer and Estevao came on, it looked a little bit better, but that was also because Arsenal themselves began to withdraw as the game went on. Chelsea didn’t have the firepower to get close to Arsenal – they barely had any shots on goal. I understood Liam Rosenior’s setup to try and not concede for as long as possible away from home, but there was no creativity throughout the match – nothing at all. Arsenal defended well and barely gave them any chances – they were never outplayed in the game.”

