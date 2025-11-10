Levante reject €30m offer from surprise club as Barcelona and Chelsea face competition for young forward

At just 22, Eyong has become one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe. His explosive pace, power, and finishing have made him a sensation in Spain’s top flight, where he’s already scored six goals and registered three assists in 12 matches, placing him among the division’s top scorers behind Kylian Mbappe, Julian Alvarez and Robert Lewandowski.

His performances have triggered a flurry of interest from elite clubs. CSKA Moscow tested the waters first, reportedly offering €30 million, but both Levante and the player turned it down. According to Marca, the striker had no interest in moving to Russia despite a lucrative salary proposal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Chelsea have entered the conversation, impressed by his rise in form since joining Levante this year. Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester United are also keeping tabs, making Eyong one of the most monitored forwards in Europe this season.

However, Levante have clarified their stance: Eyong is untouchable this season. Club owner Jose Danvila reaffirmed this stance, saying: “We receive offers for him every day. But the player isn’t going to be sold. Our priority is staying up, not cashing out.”