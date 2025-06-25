Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'I was needed again!' - Leon Goretzka reveals how Vincent Kompany made him feel 'highly valued' as midfielder confirms he wants to stay despite exit rumours

Bayern MunichL. GoretzkaV. KompanyBundesliga

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka expressed his gratitude to head coach Vincent Kompany for counting on him and making him feel valued again.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Goretzka grateful to coach Kompany
  • Called him the most important person at the club
  • Wants to continue at Bayern despite exit talks
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match