'I'm really happy' - Leny Yoro insists he has 'no regrets' over Man Utd move despite Real Madrid interest

However, despite receiving a baptism of fire in England, Yoro insists he made the right decision by joining United, telling The Guardian: “Even with last season, I never had this feeling of regret.

“I know Manchester United, I know sometimes you can have a bad season, but this club is a top club, so you cannot have doubts about this. I knew the project of the club before I came.

“Of course I cannot expect the first year to finish in 15th position. These are some things you need to face also. But you have the director of the club, the coach, all the players, they are here to push you every day. You have confidence in this club. You need to put your heads up every day and try to do your best.

“Today my choice is Manchester, so I’m really happy with this. I know some people talked about this last year because of the results. I can understand them, but honestly, it’s my choice, my career.”

