'I'm really happy' - Leny Yoro insists he has 'no regrets' over Man Utd move despite Real Madrid interest
Yoro and United endured difficult 2024-25 season
After emerging through a famed Lille youth system which has also produced the likes of Eden Hazard, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Digne and Lucas Chevalier, Yoro endured a difficult first season at United.
The 19-year-old struggled with injury in a debut campaign which saw Ruben Amorim’s side finish 15th in the Premier League - their lowest finish since 1990. United were also beaten by Tottenham in the Europa League final in May, with Brennan Johnson scoring the only goal of the game as the Old Trafford club failed to clinch European football for 2025-26.
Things could have been a lot different for Yoro, had he decided to join La Liga heavyweights Real instead. Then-managed by Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos were keen to strengthen their defensive options by signing the young prodigy, who - at the time - had just one year left on his contract with Lille.
Defender insists joining United was the right decision
However, despite receiving a baptism of fire in England, Yoro insists he made the right decision by joining United, telling The Guardian: “Even with last season, I never had this feeling of regret.
“I know Manchester United, I know sometimes you can have a bad season, but this club is a top club, so you cannot have doubts about this. I knew the project of the club before I came.
“Of course I cannot expect the first year to finish in 15th position. These are some things you need to face also. But you have the director of the club, the coach, all the players, they are here to push you every day. You have confidence in this club. You need to put your heads up every day and try to do your best.
“Today my choice is Manchester, so I’m really happy with this. I know some people talked about this last year because of the results. I can understand them, but honestly, it’s my choice, my career.”
Things are now starting to look up for Amorim's United
After a testing opening to the 2025-26 season which saw United win just one of their opening five games in all competitions, things are now starting to look up for Amorim’s men. The Red Devils are currently unbeaten in their last four league games, having downed Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton, while also earning a point away at Nottingham Forest.
Such has been United’s sharp upturn in form that Amorim was named as the Premier League's Manager of the Month for October, with the Portuguese expressing his delight at getting his hands on the award.
"I'm really happy," said Amorim. "Not just for my staff, but also for my players.
"I think they deserve full credit for this award because, in the end, the manager that wins this kind of award is not the best team, but the team that performs maybe better during this month.
"So I just expect to win the next one because it is a sign we won football matches."
Yoro and United head to Europa League conquerers Spurs
United and Yoro are looking to stretch their unbeaten run to five games when they lock horns with Europa League conquerers Tottenham in the league on Saturday afternoon. While United head to north London in high spirits, Spurs will be hoping to register a much-improved league performance following last weekend’s dire derby-day defeat against Chelsea.
Thomas Frank’s side were booed off the pitch following the 1-0 reverse against Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea, though they gave the home faithful plenty to shout about in Tuesday’s 4-0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League.
Defender Micky van de Ven scored one of the goals of the season as Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Joao Palhinha also found the back of the net for Tottenham, in what was just their second victory in their last six games in all competitions.
