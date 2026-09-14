Eibner
Lennart Karl issues apology to SV Elversberg supporters after controversial 'shush' celebration in Bayern Munich victory
Teenager sparks stadium tension
Karl broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, tapping in at the far post after Ismael Saibari's low delivery took a deflection off Harry Kane. However, putting his index finger to his lips ignited fury across the home stands, subjecting the youngster to loud jeers for the remainder of the afternoon. A late winner from Kane ultimately spared his blushes and sealed all three points, capping a historic milestone as Joshua Kimmich made his 500th competitive appearance for the Bavarian giants.
- Eibner
Winger clarifies emotional reaction
Speaking during his post-match interview at the home of the newly promoted outfit, the teenage forward sought to defuse the tension by explaining the intent behind his gesture. Dismissing claims that he deliberately set out to provoke the home faithful, the winger explained: "It's emotions. I'm sorry if you misunderstood me - I didn't mean it that way."
Offering an apology to the home supporters, he added: "Most football fans know that it's emotions and that it's simply part of football. I'm sorry."
Youngster reflects on breakthrough
The opening strike proved crucial in unsettling the spirited hosts, who had briefly restored parity in the second half courtesy of Maurice Krattenmacher's superb curling effort. Reflecting on how the chance materialised, the youngster admitted: "Yes, luckily I was at the far post. I was a bit lucky that I got the ball, that it slipped through and then the finish was good."
His contribution helped Vincent Kompany's side climb to fourth in the Bundesliga table with seven points from their opening three league fixtures.
- Sven Simon
Capital outfit visits Munich
Bayern now head back to Bavaria to gear up for Friday night's clash against Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena. The encounter offers the reigning champions an ideal platform to maintain their winning form and keep pressure on the teams at the Bundesliga summit. All eyes will undoubtedly be on Kane, who needs just a single goal to become the fastest player in German top-flight history to reach the 100-goal milestone.
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