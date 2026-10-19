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Leicester City learn their fate alongside non-league debutants in the FA Cup first-round draw
Family ties highlight early stages
According to The Sun, the standout storyline from the latest draw features Peterborough United manager Robbie Savage preparing to face his own son, Charlie Savage, when Peterborough host Reading.
League One and League Two's 48 clubs have officially joined the 32 remaining non-league sides. This exciting early stage often produces memorable moments, and the upcoming clash at London Road promises to be a deeply personal affair for the Savage family as they seek a spot in the second round.
Former champions face non-league tests
Leicester City and Wigan Athletic enter the tournament early this year following recent struggles, representing the most high-profile former winners in the current mix. Leicester have been drawn away to sixth-tier Oxford City, presenting a massive opportunity for the non-league hosts to claim a famous scalp.
The Foxes have found life difficult in League One after suffering back-to-back relegations, managing to win just three of their opening nine league games. Meanwhile, Wigan are set to travel south to face Boreham Wood in another intriguing encounter.
Minnows dream of cup upsets
Further down the football pyramid, several clubs are eyeing their own giant-killing heroics. Tadley Calleva remain the lowest-ranked team in contention, set to travel to League One outfit Barnsley provided they overcome Aldershot in Tuesday's replay. Elsewhere, AFC Rushden & Diamonds will visit Burton Albion. In a twist of fate, seventh-tier debutants Plymouth Parkway and Berkhamsted missed out on drawing Football League opposition entirely, as the two clubs were drawn against each other for a guaranteed spot in the next stage.
FA Cup first-round draw in full
Dover Athletic v Wealdstone
Mansfield Town v Macclesfield or Anstey Nomads
Huddersfield Town v Exeter City
Luton Town v Chesham United or Forest Green Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United
Oldham Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
Kidderminster Harriers v Doncaster Rovers
Leyton Orient v Harborough Town
Accrington Stanley v Wycombe Wanderers
MK Dons v Swindon Town
Newport County v Walsall
Bromley v Rotherham United
Barnet v Tranmere Rovers
Fleetwood Town v Rochdale
Barnsley v Aldershot or Tadley Calleva
Plymouth Parkway v Berkhamsted
Chesterfield v Leatherhead or Yeovil Town
Gillingham v Barrow or Gloucester City
Bury or Harrogate Town v AFC Fylde
Crewe Alexandra v AFC Wimbledon
Oxford United v Stevenage
Burton Albion v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Bedford Town or Cray Wanderers v Stockport County
Port Vale v Scunthorpe United
Cheltenham Town v FC Halifax Town
Colchester United v Chorley or Worcester City
Eastleigh v Shrewsbury Town
Peterborough United v Reading
Wimborne Town v Crawley Town
Plymouth Argyle v Spalding United or Alvechurch
Hornchurch v Blackpool
Guiseley v Sutton United
Gateshead or Stafford Rangers v Grimsby Town
Oxford City v Leicester City
Bradford City v Marine
York City v Northampton Town
Altrincham or FC United of Manchester v Notts County
Boreham Wood v Wigan Athletic
Carlisle United v Salford City
Salisbury v Sholing
Looking ahead to November fixtures
All first-round fixtures will take place across the weekend of 7 November. The advancing teams will then await the round two draw, hoping to secure their passage into the lucrative third round where the Championship and Premier League heavyweights finally enter the fray.
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