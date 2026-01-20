LEGACY: Lamine Yamal's time is now as Spain look for a new World Cup hero

In the collective memory of football, there are dates that never fade. For Spain, July 11, 2010, in Johannesburg is much more than a date; it’s the night when the entire country fulfilled a long-cherished dream. La Roja, so often frustrated, so often doubted, was crowned world champion after defeating the Netherlands in the final. It was a triumph of talent, but also of conviction; the confirmation that that generation of players, raised in the culture of the ball, was destined to make history.

Andres Iniesta’s strike in extra-time was much more than just a goal; it was a symbol. In that instant, the man from La Mancha stopped being just an exquisite footballer and became the face of a golden generation. Iker Casillas with his hands, Carles Puyol with his leadership, Xavi with his intelligence, David Villa with his goals all formed a perfect mechanism. But it was Iniesta who immortalised that feat.

That Spain of 2010 was the culmination of a process. They had conquered Euro 2008 under Luis Aragones, with a clear idea: Defend with the ball, wear down opponents through possession and patiently wait for the right moment to strike. Vicente del Bosque managed to give continuity to that style, and the result was a glorious cycle of three successive tournament triumphs.

Beyond the trophies, what remained engraved was the identity. Spain proved that you could win without abandoning the beauty of play, that you could make the world fall in love with an aesthetic and effective philosophy. That legacy became a mirror in which new generations still see themselves today.

Nearly 16 years have passed since that magical night in South Africa, and many of the heroes of 2010 are now coaches, sporting directors, or commentators. Their names belong to the great history of football, yet the echo of what they achieved still resonates. Every time a new generation puts on the red jersey, they do so with the memory that Spain was once the best in the world - and that glory can happen again.

Spain will arrivea at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada with another generation full of hope. Different, young and fresh, they do not personify the same formula, but there’s an invisible thread linking both eras - the belief that collective talent can deliver titles, as long as a figure appears to symbolise that magic. In 2010 it was Iniesta. In 2026, all eyes are on Lamine Yamal.