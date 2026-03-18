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Oliver Maywurm

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Leaving Austria after the World Cup? Ralf Rangnick is apparently considering a spectacular return

Ralf Rangnick is hoping to make a big impression with Austria at the World Cup. What happens after the tournament remains to be seen.

Austria’s national team manager Ralf Rangnick is apparently considering a return to the Bundesliga. This is according to a report in Sport Bild.

  • It therefore remains entirely unclear whether Rangnick will extend his contract as ÖFB coach, which expires after the 2026 World Cup, or take on yet another challenge. Although Rangnick has reportedly received an offer from the Austrian Football Association to extend his contract, the 67-year-old is said to want to wait until after the upcoming international matches at the end of March before making a decision.

    According to Sport Bild, a new job as a club manager is unlikely for Rangnick. However, a return to the Bundesliga or a role in the Premier League as a sporting director is said to be a serious option for the German. No clubs where Rangnick might potentially take up a role are named.

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  • Ralf RangnickGetty Images

    Ralf Rangnick led Austria to two major tournaments in a row

    Rangnick has previously managed VfB Stuttgart, Hannover 96, FC Schalke 04, TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. He also served as sporting director at the Saxon club from 2012 to 2019, before spending a further year as Global Sports Director within the Red Bull organisation. Rangnick’s most recent role as a club manager was at Manchester United, where he was in charge from December 2021 to May 2022.

    Immediately afterwards, Rangnick moved to the ÖFB and became Austria’s national team manager. He led the Alpine nation to Euro 2024, where, following a strong group stage, they reached the round of 16, only to lose 1-2 to Turkey. The next major success was qualifying for the 2026 World Cup as group winners; for Austria, this marks their first appearance at a World Cup since 1998.

    In a group featuring Argentina, Algeria and Jordan, reaching the knockout stages is Austria’s minimum target. At the end of March, Rangnick’s side have friendly matches against Ghana and South Korea on the schedule, followed by a friendly against Tunisia in early June. The World Cup kicks off for the ÖFB team on 16 June with their opening match against Jordan.

  • An overview of Ralf Rangnick’s career as a manager and club official


    Period

    Function

    Club

    1983–1985

    Player-manager

    Viktoria Backnang

    1985–1987

    Manager

    VfB Stuttgart II

    1987–1988

    Player-manager

    TSV Lippoldsweiler

    1988–1990

    Manager

    SC Korb

    1990–1992

    Coach

    VfB Stuttgart U19

    1992–1994

    Sports Coordinator

    VfB Stuttgart Youth

    July 1995 – December 1996

    Coach

    SSV Reutlingen

    January 1997 – March 1999

    Coach

    SSV Ulm

    May 1999 – February 2001

    Coach

    VfB Stuttgart

    July 2001 – March 2004

    Manager

    Hannover 96

    September 2004 – December 2005

    Manager

    FC Schalke 04

    July 2006 – January 2011

    Manager

    TSG Hoffenheim

    March – September 2011

    Manager

    FC Schalke 04

    2012–2015

    Sporting Director

    RB Salzburg

    2012–2019

    Sporting Director

    RB Leipzig

    2015–2016

    Manager

    RB Leipzig

    2018–2019

    Manager

    RB Leipzig

    2019–2020

    Global Sports Director

    RB Leipzig / RB New York / RB Bragantino

    July – November 2021

    Managing Director of Professional Football

    Lok Moscow

    December 2021 – May 2022

    Manager

    Manchester United

    since June 2022

    Manager

    Austria


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