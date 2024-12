This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Leagues Cup reportedly set to return in 2025 despite conflict with Club World Cup, Gold Cup Leagues Cup Major League Soccer Liga MX The tournament, which pits MLS sides against their Liga MX counterparts, is expected to continue in 2025 amid criticism, clash with other tournaments

MLS considering new format in which 18 clubs participate

Month-long tournament would clash with 2025 Club World Cup, Gold Cup