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Gabriele Stragapede

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Lazio-Romagnoli: back to Al Sadd in June? From his relationship with Lotito and Sarri to his future, here’s what’s emerging

Lazio
Transfers
Al-Sadd
A. Romagnoli

What is being reported about the future of the Lazio defender.

January was a month of radical change for Lazio, with several high-profile departures such as Castellanos and Guendouzi, and some key signings including Ratkov, Taylor and Maldini. But amongst the many stories dominating the headlines at the Biancocelesti, there was also the one concerning the possible departure – rumoured for June as well – of Alessio Romagnoli, whose move to Roberto Mancini’s Al Sadd fell through at the last minute in the final days of the transfer window.

But what is the latest ahead of June?

  • Will Al Sadd give it another go?

    Following the events of January, the Qatari club had essentially promised the Lazio centre-back that they would wait until June, as there would be a fresh attempt to bring him to Mancini’s side.

    However, the international geopolitical landscape risks altering the situation: Romagnoli’s contract expires on 30 June 2027, meaning he still has a year left on his deal with Lazio. Il Corriere dello Sport also reports that the possibility of at least considering the idea of staying until the end of his contract should not be ruled out from the outset.

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  • THE RELATIONSHIP WITH LOTITO AND THE BACKSTORY

    Il Corriere dello Sport also reports that his relationship with chairman Claudio Lotito remains strained following the events of January and the failure to renew his contract in 2023. In January, there had also been a meeting where it was reiterated that Romagnoli would only be sold with the approval of manager Maurizio Sarri. That approval never came from the coaching staff: it was only later that sporting director Fabiani asked Lotito to let the player leave.

    In the end, the deal did not go through and it will only be in June that the full intentions of the parties involved become clear.

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